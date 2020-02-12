UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Reports Putin Proposed Lukashenko To Unite Belarus With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:57 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Reports Putin Proposed Lukashenko to Unite Belarus With Russia

A spokesman for the Russian president refuted on Wednesday media reports that Vladimir Putin had proposed his Belarusian counterpart to unite the two countries into a single superstate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) A spokesman for the Russian president refuted on Wednesday media reports that Vladimir Putin had proposed his Belarusian counterpart to unite the two countries into a single superstate.

US media outlet Bloomberg made the claim earlier in the day.

It cited two Kremlin officials who allegedly said Putin tried in early January to convince Alexander Lukashenko to unite their countries.

"It is not true. They spoke about deeper integration within the Union State," Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik in response to whether the two leaders discussed outlooks for unification.

