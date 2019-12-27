UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Rumors That 2018 Explosion In Magnitogorsk Terrorist Act

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:49 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Rumors That 2018 Explosion in Magnitogorsk Terrorist Act

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday claims that the deadly explosion that took place in Russia's southern city of Magnitogorsk in December 2018, officially attributed to a malfunction of gas equipment, was caused by a terrorist act

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday claims that the deadly explosion that took place in Russia's southern city of Magnitogorsk in December 2018, officially attributed to a malfunction of gas equipment, was caused by a terrorist act.

Russian media recently reported that some residents of Magnitogorstk claimed the explosion was a terrorist act.

"Experts made a conclusion [at the time] and this information shows that these claims are nothing but rumors and do not reflect the reality of the situation. There is nothing new here and the matter does not warrant discussion," Peskov said.

On December 31 in Magnitogorsk in the Urals Federal District, one of the blocks of apartments of a ten-story building collapsed as a result of an explosion of domestic gas, killing 39 people.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Magnitogorsk December Gas 2018 Media

Recent Stories

250-bed hospital in Skardu to benefit six million ..

1 minute ago

Duterte Denies 2 US Senators Entry Over Support of ..

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares MSc, ..

1 minute ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) to provide onlin ..

1 minute ago

Proactive role of poets, intelligentsia for promot ..

4 minutes ago

Filing of nomination papers for DBA annual electio ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.