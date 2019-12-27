Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Rumors That 2018 Explosion in Magnitogorsk Terrorist Act

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday claims that the deadly explosion that took place in Russia's southern city of Magnitogorsk in December 2018, officially attributed to a malfunction of gas equipment, was caused by a terrorist act

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday claims that the deadly explosion that took place in Russia's southern city of Magnitogorsk in December 2018, officially attributed to a malfunction of gas equipment, was caused by a terrorist act.

Russian media recently reported that some residents of Magnitogorstk claimed the explosion was a terrorist act.

"Experts made a conclusion [at the time] and this information shows that these claims are nothing but rumors and do not reflect the reality of the situation. There is nothing new here and the matter does not warrant discussion," Peskov said.

On December 31 in Magnitogorsk in the Urals Federal District, one of the blocks of apartments of a ten-story building collapsed as a result of an explosion of domestic gas, killing 39 people.