Kremlin Spokesman Rules Out Any Possibility of Putin Facing War Crimes Trial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) There is no chance that Russian President Vladimir Putin will face a war crimes trial due the country's special military operation in Ukraine and recent reports of alleged civilians killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We don't see any possibility for that, we don't consider it to be realistic," Peskov told British broadcaster Sky news, when asked whether Putin is worried about the possibility of ending up in a war crimes court.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.