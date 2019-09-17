(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) There are no plans for a joint Russia-Turkey-Iran military operation in Syria's Idlib, but it is necessary to increase the effectiveness of steps to combat terrorists there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"The fact is that a significant part of Idlib, as already mentioned, is under control of illegal armed groups that are recognized as terrorist by the UN Security Council. The ceasefire does not apply to terrorist organizations, so the fight against them will continue," Peskov told reporters after the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

In response to a request to clarify what additional steps could be taken to combat terrorists in Idlib, which Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about, the Kremlin spokesman said the goal was to increase their efficiency.

When asked to specify whether this could be a joint military operation in the area, Peskov replied: "No."