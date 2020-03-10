Kremlin Spokesman Say Not Yet Commenting on MH17 Trial

The Kremlin is not yet commenting on the trial on the 2014 downing of flight MH17, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Kremlin is not yet commenting on the trial on the 2014 downing of flight MH17, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. The accident was subsequently investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which named Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko among the defendants. Russia, which conducted its own investigation after being denied access to the JIT's, said it had given the Dutch team evidence, such as radar data, proving the plane was shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.

The trial started on Monday in the Netherlands.

"I will not comment on this. As you know, our stance on the work of the prosecution and the investigative team is well-known. We had no opportunity to participate in that work, [and] we treat it accordingly. We are not commenting on the trial at this time," Peskov told journalists, when asked to comment on the statement by the Dutch prosecution that the investigation has concluded the plane was shot down by a Russian Buk missile.

During the trial on Monday, prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse said that his team had taken into account the evidence provided by Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly said that the JIT's investigation was biased, and that it would only recognize its results if granted access to the probe.