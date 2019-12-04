- Home
Kremlin Spokesman Says Any Talk About Draft Decisions Of Normandy Four Summit Premature
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:33 PM
Any talk about draft decisions of the Normandy Four summit in Paris is premature, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday
The Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) leaders will meet on December 9.
"Any talk now about what the heads of state will do in Paris next Monday seems premature and inappropriate to us," Peskov said.
"Certain preparatory work has been carried out, now we need to wait until the Normandy Four gathers in Paris, and only then will it be clear what decision they will come to," he said.