UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Says Any Talk About Draft Decisions Of Normandy Four Summit Premature

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Says Any Talk About Draft Decisions of Normandy Four Summit Premature

Any talk about draft decisions of the Normandy Four summit in Paris is premature, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Any talk about draft decisions of the Normandy Four summit in Paris is premature, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

The Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) leaders will meet on December 9.

"Any talk now about what the heads of state will do in Paris next Monday seems premature and inappropriate to us," Peskov said.

"Certain preparatory work has been carried out, now we need to wait until the Normandy Four gathers in Paris, and only then will it be clear what decision they will come to," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Paris December

Recent Stories

“As many as 629 women trafficked to China,” AP ..

10 minutes ago

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to ..

33 minutes ago

Pak-India matches needed to boost blind cricket: S ..

22 minutes ago

Suspension of trade with India is one factor behin ..

40 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $62.57 a barrel ..

51 minutes ago

Waha Capital records AED40 million gain following ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.