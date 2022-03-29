WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said US President Joe Biden's remarks that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" were alarming and represent a person insult.

"It's quite alarming, first of all, it's a personal insult," Peskov said during an interview with PBS Newshour on Monday.

On Saturday, Biden said during a speech in Warsaw that Putin cannot remain in power, but the White House immediately tied to walk back his statement, saying the US president meant Putin must not decide for Ukraine.

Biden said on Monday that he was expressing his personal feelings toward Putin and not indicating a change in US policy.