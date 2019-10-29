Kremlin Spokesman Says Conversation Between Acting President of Algeria, Putin Normal

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the conversation between acting Algerian President Abdelkader Bensalah and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Bensalah said the situation in Algeria was under control, normal

"This was an absolutely normal conversation between two interlocutors during bilateral meetings," Peskov said when asked to comment on reaction in Algerian social networks, where users called Bensalah's assurances on the situation in the country a report to the Russian leader.

Putin met with Bensalah during the Russia-Africa forum on October 24 in Sochi.