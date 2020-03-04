UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Says COVID-19 Situation In Moscow Never Got Worse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:57 PM

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in Moscow was not worse than previously indicated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in Moscow was not worse than previously indicated.

"The situation with the coronavirus in Moscow never sharply deteriorated," Peskov told reporters.

Concerns about the COVID-19 situation in Moscow emerged after the agency responsible for controlling and preventing the spread of the coronavirus said on Monday that a Russian citizen, who had returned from Italy, the main hotbed for the virus in Europe, had tested positive for the disease.

While the patient's conditions was assessed as satisfactory, 24 people who he had contacted were hospitalized and more than 80 were quarantined. The Moscow city authorities said that first lab results of those hospitalized had come back negative.

As to whether President Vladimir Putin was protected from the virus, the Kremlin spokesman said that all necessary preventive hygienic measures were being implemented.

"Everything necessary to prevent the coronavirus from penetrating the president's proximity is being done. In fact, the matter is about the usual preventive hygiene measures that any Russian citizen can take," Peskov added.

To date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 93,000 people in over 70 countries. The cumulative death toll is over 3,200, but over 50,000 patients have recovered.

In Russia, six coronavirus cases have been registered. In late January, the authorities reported the first two cases and confirmed that the infected people were Chinese nationals. They have since recovered. Three Russian citizens subsequently contracted COVID-19 on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

