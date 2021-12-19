Kremlin Spokesman Says Different Regulations Hinder Approval of Russian Vaccines Globally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 19 (Sputnik) - Different requirements for documents result in difficulties in submitting the data necessary for the approval of Russian vaccines, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Yes, the WHO (World Health Organization) has not approved our vaccine yet. And we can discourse long about what is standing behind it - a biased attitude to us or completely bureaucratic issues. Difficulties arise, which are connected to filling out the documents, submission of the information required, because here, we have own requirements and there are different ones.

It takes a while to find a compromise between these requirements," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The official added that he is certain that in the near future, the WHO will authorize Sputnik V.

"I am convinced that literally within the next few months... the WHO will recognize Sputnik V, and we will manage to make progress on this issue with Europe," Peskov said.