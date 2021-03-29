UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Says Does Not Know If Putin Received Invitation To Climate Summit

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:43 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Says Does Not Know If Putin Received Invitation to Climate Summit

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he does not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to participate in talks on climate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he does not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to participate in talks on climate.

Last week, the White House said that US President Joe Biden invited Putin and dozens of other world leaders to the climate summit on April 22-23.

"Not yet, I do not know if it [the invitation] has officially reached us. I need to consult with the Foreign Ministry, it's better to ask [this question] to the Foreign Ministry, because such invitations are sent via diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

World Russia White House Vladimir Putin April

Recent Stories

Slovenia re-imposes coronavirus restrictions

1 minute ago

RWMC, Albayrak carry out multi-dimensional cleanli ..

1 minute ago

DC awaran greets Hindu Community on Holi festival

1 minute ago

‏UAE announces 1,874 new COVID-19 cases, 2,025 r ..

29 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

29 minutes ago

Organisers announce AED 360,000 prize purse for 20 ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.