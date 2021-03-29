Kremlin Spokesman Says Does Not Know If Putin Received Invitation to Climate Summit

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he does not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to participate in talks on climate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he does not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to participate in talks on climate.

Last week, the White House said that US President Joe Biden invited Putin and dozens of other world leaders to the climate summit on April 22-23.

"Not yet, I do not know if it [the invitation] has officially reached us. I need to consult with the Foreign Ministry, it's better to ask [this question] to the Foreign Ministry, because such invitations are sent via diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.