Kremlin Spokesman Says Many Ukrainians Wish to Take Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were many people in Ukraine who would like to get the Russian-made vaccine against the coronavirus.

According to Peskov, there of course may be Ukrainians who are anti-vaccine, "but there are also vaccine supporters.

"

"There are a lot of people who want to save their lives, who want to protect the health of their family and friends," Peskov said, as cited in the vesti.ru news portal.

"They would gladly use the vaccine that would be available in Ukraine, and of course they would use the most effective one," the spokesman added.