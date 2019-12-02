Kremlin Spokesman Says Moscow Does Not Consider Possible Discussing Crimea With Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Moscow does not consider it possible to discuss the issue of Crimea with Ukraine in any format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"[Russia] discussing the issue of Crimea [with Ukraine] is not possible.

This has been repeated on multiple occasions and it does not matter in what format the issue is presented," Peskov said, when asked what Moscow's reaction would be if Ukraine brought up Crimea during the upcoming Normandy Four talks.

When asked whether this stance could possibly cause the Normandy Four talks to stall, Peskov answered, "No, it will not."