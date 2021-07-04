Kremlin Spokesman Says NATO Destabilizing Element, Created for Confrontation

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, July 4 (Sputnik) - NATO is a destabilizing force on the continent, it was created for confrontation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This bloc was created for stand-offs, for confrontation," Peskov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"It does not bring any stability to the continent. On the contrary, it is a destabilizing element," the Kremlin spokesman said.