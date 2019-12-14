Kremlin Spokesman Says No Landmark Breakthroughs Achieved at Normandy Four Summit

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that no momentous breakthroughs had been achieved during the Normandy format summit, which was held on Monday in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that no momentous breakthroughs had been achieved during the Normandy format summit, which was held on Monday in Paris

"Did the Normandy format resume after a big pause? Yes, it did. Did it bring any life-defining breakthroughs? No," Peskov said, as aired by the Channel One broadcaster.

The summit in Paris concluded in a joint communique in which the Normandy leaders confirmed commitment to the Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015. In concrete terms, it comes down to immediate ceasefire and exchange of all conflict-related prisoners by year-end, amendments to the Ukrainian constitution that would ensure special status to Donbas, and equidistant pullout of forces by the end of coming March.