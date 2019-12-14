UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Says No Landmark Breakthroughs Achieved At Normandy Four Summit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Says No Landmark Breakthroughs Achieved at Normandy Four Summit

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that no momentous breakthroughs had been achieved during the Normandy format summit, which was held on Monday in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that no momentous breakthroughs had been achieved during the Normandy format summit, which was held on Monday in Paris.

"Did the Normandy format resume after a big pause? Yes, it did. Did it bring any life-defining breakthroughs? No," Peskov said, as aired by the Channel One broadcaster.

The summit in Paris concluded in a joint communique in which the Normandy leaders confirmed commitment to the Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015. In concrete terms, it comes down to immediate ceasefire and exchange of all conflict-related prisoners by year-end, amendments to the Ukrainian constitution that would ensure special status to Donbas, and equidistant pullout of forces by the end of coming March.

Related Topics

Exchange Minsk Paris March 2015 All

Recent Stories

Charlize Theron saves “Bombshell”

6 minutes ago

Pak’s women cricket team Vs England’s women te ..

20 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 launches awareness drive about smog

2 minutes ago

60,000 French homes without power lashed by heavy ..

2 minutes ago

Captivating talk held on Great Mosque of Cordoba, ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Army Ch ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.