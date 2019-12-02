Kremlin Spokesman Says Not Informed About 'Investigation' Into Journalist Asker-Zade

The Kremlin is not aware of the so-called investigation by the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) into journalist Nailya Asker-Zade and therefore cannot comment on it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Earlier in the day, the FBK claimed that it had found in Asker-Zade's possession a private jet and a yacht - gifts of alleged patron VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin. Such acts of scrutiny that the FBK refers to as "investigations" are its signature method of opposition activity.

"No, we know nothing about this investigation, so we cannot comment on it in any way," Peskov said.

The FBK is affiliated to and run by Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.