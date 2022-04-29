UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Spokesman Says Nothing New Yet From Istanbul Negotiation Process

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Says Nothing New Yet From Istanbul Negotiation Process

There are no new developments in the negotiation process between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, when asked if there was a need for the Turkish venue for talks between Russia and Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) There are no new developments in the negotiation process between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, when asked if there was a need for the Turkish venue for talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"There are no news on the negotiations track," Peskov told reporters.

On Wednesday, during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Russian counterpart about his wish for stepping up the Istanbul negotiation process between the delegations of Moscow and Kiev.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

The Russia-Ukraine talks began at the end of February. Since then, the delegations of both countries have met twice in Belarus and agreed to continue consultations by videoconference. At the end of March, the delegations met in Turkey, where the Ukrainian side submitted its written proposals for a future ceasefire agreement. However, the negotiations have since stalled.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Istanbul Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Belarus Tayyip Erdogan February March Agreement

Recent Stories

Mental health included in 130 non-infectious disea ..

Mental health included in 130 non-infectious diseases

1 minute ago
 MD SSWMB seeks better sanitation arrangements on E ..

MD SSWMB seeks better sanitation arrangements on Eid-ul-fitr prayers

1 minute ago
 FCCI Chief congratulates Asim Ahmad on assuming of ..

FCCI Chief congratulates Asim Ahmad on assuming office of Chairman FBR

1 minute ago
 US Advises Ukraine on How to Preserve Items of Cul ..

US Advises Ukraine on How to Preserve Items of Cultural Heritage - State Dept.

5 minutes ago
 Insurance Giant Allianz to Stop Insurance of Hydro ..

Insurance Giant Allianz to Stop Insurance of Hydrocarbons Production in Arctic i ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China welcome UNSC's call for punishing ..

Pakistan, China welcome UNSC's call for punishing those responsible for Karachi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.