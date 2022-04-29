Kremlin Spokesman Says Nothing New Yet From Istanbul Negotiation Process

There are no new developments in the negotiation process between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, when asked if there was a need for the Turkish venue for talks between Russia and Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) There are no new developments in the negotiation process between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, when asked if there was a need for the Turkish venue for talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"There are no news on the negotiations track," Peskov told reporters.

On Wednesday, during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Russian counterpart about his wish for stepping up the Istanbul negotiation process between the delegations of Moscow and Kiev.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

The Russia-Ukraine talks began at the end of February. Since then, the delegations of both countries have met twice in Belarus and agreed to continue consultations by videoconference. At the end of March, the delegations met in Turkey, where the Ukrainian side submitted its written proposals for a future ceasefire agreement. However, the negotiations have since stalled.