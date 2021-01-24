UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Says Participation In Illegal Protests Violation Of Law

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:50 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Says Participation in Illegal Protests Violation of Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he is respectful of all viewpoints but is categorically opposed to citizens' participation in unauthorized rallies.

Speaking in a televised appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1, Peskov stressed that he was "categorically against participation in illegal rallies" arguing that "there can be no other assessment, this is a violation of the law.

"

The spokesman went on to say that while many will say that the protests drew plenty of people, they paled in comparison to the number of Russians who vote for President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Vote Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

2 hours ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Private jets movements at Dubai South increased 21 ..

3 hours ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

3 hours ago

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.