Kremlin Spokesman Says Participation in Illegal Protests Violation of Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he is respectful of all viewpoints but is categorically opposed to citizens' participation in unauthorized rallies.

Speaking in a televised appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1, Peskov stressed that he was "categorically against participation in illegal rallies" arguing that "there can be no other assessment, this is a violation of the law.

"

The spokesman went on to say that while many will say that the protests drew plenty of people, they paled in comparison to the number of Russians who vote for President Vladimir Putin.