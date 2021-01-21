Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin-Biden Meeting Not on Agenda Yet, Right Circumstances Needed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and freshly sworn-in US leader Joe Biden is not being discussed yet, there has to be a right context first, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Biden's inauguration took place on Wednesday.

"No, there are no discussions like that at the moment. But you know that the international meetings are scaled back at the moment because of the epidemic. There are currently no plans for some separate contacts. There must be the right circumstances for that first, before we can talk about prospects of a potential meeting," Peskov told reporters.