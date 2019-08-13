UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin Not Invited To Participate In G7 Summit In France's Biarritz

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin Not Invited to Participate in G7 Summit in France's Biarritz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been invited to participate in the G7 summit in France's Biarritz, since this is not a format that Russia is a member of, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, this is not a format that Russia participates in," Peskov told reporters, when asked, whether Putin had been invited to the summit, scheduled for August 24-26.

When asked to comment on media reports that Chief of Staff of Russian Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino visited Biarritz in late July and to tell about the purpose of this visit, Peskov said he had no information on the matter.

France hold the presidency of the G7 in 2019.

Related Topics

Russia France Visit Biarritz Vladimir Putin July August 2019 Media

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

15 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

19 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.