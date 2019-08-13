MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been invited to participate in the G7 summit in France's Biarritz, since this is not a format that Russia is a member of, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, this is not a format that Russia participates in," Peskov told reporters, when asked, whether Putin had been invited to the summit, scheduled for August 24-26.

When asked to comment on media reports that Chief of Staff of Russian Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino visited Biarritz in late July and to tell about the purpose of this visit, Peskov said he had no information on the matter.

France hold the presidency of the G7 in 2019.