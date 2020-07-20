Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin Not Yet Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Monday on media reports claiming that some Russian officials were vaccinated against coronavirus back in April, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not vaccinated, and it was too early to discuss immunization anyway

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that members of Russia's "business and political elite" received access to an experimental vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, as early as in April. The Russian Health Ministry commented by saying that the vaccine had not yet been introduced into commercial turnover and could be used only in clinical trials.

"No, it has not been certified yet. I believe it is not proper to inject an uncertified vaccine for the head of state," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin was vaccinated.

When journalists asked the Kremlin spokesman if he was offered the experimental vaccine, Peskov said this never happened.

"No ... I do not actually need a vaccine, as I have already got infected and have recovered. To be honest, ... I have not heard that there were some volunteers in the [presidential] administration who took part in the clinical trials of the vaccines," Peskov said.

"As for [Russian Direct Investment Fund chief] Kirill Dmitriev, I have heard about him, yes, he has mentioned it," Peskov added.

In mid-July, Dmitriev told US magazine Newsweek he had received the Gamaleya Institute's vaccine and it had already given him "strong immunity" against the disease.

It is currently too early to discuss immunization against COVID-19 in Russia, the Kremlin spokesman noted, stressing that the results of the trials inspire optimism. When a vaccine is officially certified, it will be first made available to the risk groups, Peskov assured.