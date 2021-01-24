Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin Ready to Reciprocate US Efforts to Engage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Russia is ready for improved relations with the United States and President Vladimir Putin will surely reciprocate if the US shows readiness for constructive dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia has consistently and traditionally advocated good relations. Not in words, but in deeds, we say that we are ready to consider the Americans our partners, but they are not ready. You can not force it," Peskov said in a televised appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

The spokesman nevertheless held out hope that Washington would show readiness to engage, saying that the president was ready to respond in kind.

"Dialogue is always an opportunity to find some rational seeds, to find those very small areas where our relations overlap. And now if the current US administration is ready for such an approach, I have no doubt that our president will reciprocate," Peskov added, noting that the sides will still have to acknowledge apparent differences.