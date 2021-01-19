Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin Took Part in Traditional Epiphany Ice Cold Water Baths

Russian President Vladimir Putin has observed the Orthodox Christian tradition of immersing oneself in ice cold water to mark the baptism of Jesus Christ as he does every year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has observed the Orthodox Christian tradition of immersing oneself in ice cold water to mark the baptism of Jesus Christ as he does every year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"I got many questions about whether Putin attended the Epiphany baths. You know that he does it traditionally, it is his tradition.

He stays true to traditions," Peskov told journalists.

It is a yearly tradition for Orthodox Christians to immerse themselves in outdoors water reservoirs in the presence of churchmen to mark the baptism of Jesus Christ overnight January 19. In Russia, along with Belarus and Ukraine, this time of the year temperatures typically fall far below zero, so people normally quickly dive three times into carved holes in frozen rivers and lakes.