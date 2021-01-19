UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin Took Part In Traditional Epiphany Ice Cold Water Baths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:41 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin Took Part in Traditional Epiphany Ice Cold Water Baths

Russian President Vladimir Putin has observed the Orthodox Christian tradition of immersing oneself in ice cold water to mark the baptism of Jesus Christ as he does every year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has observed the Orthodox Christian tradition of immersing oneself in ice cold water to mark the baptism of Jesus Christ as he does every year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"I got many questions about whether Putin attended the Epiphany baths. You know that he does it traditionally, it is his tradition.

He stays true to traditions," Peskov told journalists.

It is a yearly tradition for Orthodox Christians to immerse themselves in outdoors water reservoirs in the presence of churchmen to mark the baptism of Jesus Christ overnight January 19. In Russia, along with Belarus and Ukraine, this time of the year temperatures typically fall far below zero, so people normally quickly dive three times into carved holes in frozen rivers and lakes.

Related Topics

Ukraine Water Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus January Christian

Recent Stories

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

7 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

13 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

13 minutes ago

Bilawal says ECP has to answer to the people for d ..

24 minutes ago

Two sub committees formed to curb cybercrime again ..

2 minutes ago

NAB moves reference against Sindh CM in fake bank ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.