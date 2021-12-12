(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 12 (Sputnik) - The recent discussion between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, was focused on specific things and there were no ambiguity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Regarding the issues, regarding the manner in which specific matters were discussed, it was extremely concrete, not giving the time of day to any ambiguity, both from President Putin's and President Biden's part," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

The presidents held a secured video call on Tuesday, discussing the alleged gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders. Biden voiced concern over the situation and called for a diplomatic solution. Putin said that Kiev did not comply with the Minsk accords, as well as noted NATO's military build-up near the Russian border.