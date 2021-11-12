UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 10:51 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Says Received Booster Shot of Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that he received a booster shot of the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine despite having a high level of antibodies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that he received a booster shot of the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine despite having a high level of antibodies.

When asked about his re-vaccination plans last month, Peskov told reporters that he retained a high level of COVID-19 antibodies, though a lot of time had passed since he recovered.

"There was a lot of antibodies.

The World Health Organization and our Ministry of Health recommend vaccinating regardless of (the level of) antibodies. I had a fever for a day," Peskov said on Friday.

Commenting on when President Vladimir Putin will receive a booster shot, the spokesman said the Russian leader will make the announcement himself.

The Kremlin said last month that Putin still has a high number of antibodies against COVID-19 and will receive a third dose depending on the recommendation of doctors.

More Stories From World

