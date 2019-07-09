UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Says Regrets Russia-Ukraine Teleconference Was Disrupted

The Kremlin regrets that the Russia-Ukraine teleconference did not take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, adding that the Ukrainian side was obviously not yet ready for it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Kremlin regrets that the Russia-Ukraine teleconference did not take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, adding that the Ukrainian side was obviously not yet ready for it.

"In general, we certainly regret that this teleconference did not take place.

We still believe that it was a very good and correct initiative of the two tv channels, but apparently the Ukrainian side is not ready for this," Peskov told reporters.

