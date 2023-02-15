MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Russian authorities have been consistently drawing attention of the international community to the Ukraine's violation of legal norms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, after reports that Russian medics were shot dead by Ukrainian troops.

"Of course, Commander-in-Chief (Vladimir Putin) receives all the information from the military constantly, regularly and online. You know that in general on international platforms our diplomats consistently pursue a line to draw the attention of international organizations to violations by the Ukrainian regime and the Ukrainian military of all possible and impossible international rules and norms," Peskov told reporters when asked if the president had been informed about the shooting of Russian medics and if Russia would raise the subject on the UN platform.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Ukrainian military shot dead a group of medics near the city of Vuhledar who were on their way there to evacuate the injured.