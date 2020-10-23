UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Says Russian-Polish Relations In Poor Condition

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:40 AM

Kremlin Spokesman Says Russian-Polish Relations in Poor Condition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Polish relations are in poor condition as Warsaw is not ready to develop relations with Moscow on the basis of mutual respect so far, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia's Channel One.

"Our bilateral relations with Poland are in poor condition and of course this is not what we would like to see here, in Moscow. The president [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly said that we are open to interaction, cooperation on the basis of trust, mutual respect and benefit. We cannot still [develop relations] with Poland on the basis of mutual respect, from our point of view, because of Warsaw's unpreparedness for such ties," Peskov said on late Thursday.

He stressed that Poland was entering "what it considers as a competition" in Belarus, playing an active role in the massive protests in the country.

From Peskov's point of view, any other country is unlikely to reach the same level of relations with Belarus as Russia.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities, Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Lukashenko is accusing Western countries, especially Poland, of being behind the opposition rallies.

