Kremlin Spokesman Says Russian-Proposed 'Nuclear Five' Summit Currently Off Table

Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The initiative to convene the five nuclear states for a summit appears hard to implement at the moment given the lack of interest by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The idea to hold a summit among China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States was put forward last summer by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"At the moment, it can hardly be said that this initiative is on the agenda. I have no doubts that President Putin is ready to return to it any moment. However, given the reluctance, at least on the part of Americans, this idea is presently hardly implementable," Peskov told Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

