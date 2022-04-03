Kremlin Spokesman Says Russian, Ukrainian Negotiators Striving for Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are striving to agree a document that will help the two countries normalize the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman said on Sunday.

"I hope that painstaking efforts taken during the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations will allow us to sign a document that will serve as an important step toward normalizing the situation," Dmitry Peskov told a Rossiya 1 show.

This compromise will be followed by negotiations with European countries and the European Economic Community, he added.