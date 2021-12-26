UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Spokesman Says Russia's Missile Launch May Make Notes To West 'More Convincing'

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 26 (Sputnik) - A recent launch of the Russian Zircon hypersonic missile may make Russia's diplomatic notes to the West "more convincing," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Well, let's hope that notes become more convincing this way," Peskov told Rossiya 1 when asked about the launch.

