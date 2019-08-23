Kremlin Spokesman Says Situation Like Chernobyl Hush-Up Impossible in Modern Russia

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The situation that occurred in the Soviet Union when the Chernobyl disaster was hushed up is impossible in modern Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We don't know how and through which channels the Soviet leadership at that time received information.

I can tell you responsibly that this is out of the question. [Today we have] the multiplicity of sources through which the president receives information. The speed of information exchange both within the country and from abroad is so high that in fact situations like those that were with Chernobyl are impossible," Peskov told reporters.