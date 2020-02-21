UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Says Still No Fixed Date For Normandy Four Summit In Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Says Still No Fixed Date for Normandy Four Summit in Berlin

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the next Normandy Four summit in Berlin had not been scheduled yet, and that it was important to understand to what extent the agreements reached during the previous summit had been implemented

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the next Normandy Four summit in Berlin had not been scheduled yet, and that it was important to understand to what extent the agreements reached during the previous summit had been implemented.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone calls with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French leader Emmanuel Macron. Together with Ukraine's president they make up the Normandy Four leaders.

"No, there is no specific date," Peskov said when asked during a press conference whether the summit's date was discussed over the phone.

The Kremlin spokesman added that it was "essential to understand how and to what extent the agreements reached during the Paris summit had been implemented.

"

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the new Normandy Four summit could take place only after implementing the agreements reached in Paris, and that there had been no progress on this so far.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Their latest meeting took place on December 9 after a three-year hiatus and resulted in a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all-for-all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia German Paris Berlin Progress Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel December

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

6 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

19 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

28 minutes ago

FATF has given more time to Pakistan to implement ..

46 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi allocates monthly rewards for med ..

47 minutes ago

Gold price goes record high, touches Rs 93,650 per ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.