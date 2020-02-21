Kremlin Spokesman Says Still No Fixed Date for Normandy Four Summit in Berlin

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the next Normandy Four summit in Berlin had not been scheduled yet, and that it was important to understand to what extent the agreements reached during the previous summit had been implemented

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the next Normandy Four summit in Berlin had not been scheduled yet, and that it was important to understand to what extent the agreements reached during the previous summit had been implemented.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone calls with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French leader Emmanuel Macron. Together with Ukraine's president they make up the Normandy Four leaders.

"No, there is no specific date," Peskov said when asked during a press conference whether the summit's date was discussed over the phone.

The Kremlin spokesman added that it was "essential to understand how and to what extent the agreements reached during the Paris summit had been implemented.

"

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the new Normandy Four summit could take place only after implementing the agreements reached in Paris, and that there had been no progress on this so far.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Their latest meeting took place on December 9 after a three-year hiatus and resulted in a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all-for-all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.