Kremlin Spokesman Says UK Report On 'Russian Meddling' Fully Met His Negative Expectations

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:18 PM

The UK parliamentary committee's recently released report about the alleged Russian meddling has fully met the negative expectations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The UK parliamentary committee's recently released report about the alleged Russian meddling has fully met the negative expectations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Before the report was published, Peskov expressed the belief that it could only contain baseless accusations, since Russia has never interfered in electoral processes in any country.

"[It met expectations] 100 percent. No, there was nothing [new] there, nothing [new] for anyone," Peskov said.

