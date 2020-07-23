Kremlin Spokesman Says UK Report on 'Russian Meddling' Fully Met His Negative Expectations

The UK parliamentary committee's recently released report about the alleged Russian meddling has fully met the negative expectations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Before the report was published, Peskov expressed the belief that it could only contain baseless accusations, since Russia has never interfered in electoral processes in any country.

"[It met expectations] 100 percent. No, there was nothing [new] there, nothing [new] for anyone," Peskov said.