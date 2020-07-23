- Home
Kremlin Spokesman Says UK Report on 'Russian Meddling' Fully Met His Negative Expectations
Thu 23rd July 2020
The UK parliamentary committee's recently released report about the alleged Russian meddling has fully met the negative expectations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday
Before the report was published, Peskov expressed the belief that it could only contain baseless accusations, since Russia has never interfered in electoral processes in any country.
Before the report was published, Peskov expressed the belief that it could only contain baseless accusations, since Russia has never interfered in electoral processes in any country.
"[It met expectations] 100 percent. No, there was nothing [new] there, nothing [new] for anyone," Peskov said.