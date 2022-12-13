UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Spokesman Says Ukrainian President's 'Peace Steps' Will Prolong Conflict

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's doctrine of "three steps" that he claimed would bring peace to Ukraine would only prolong the conflict.

"These are three steps for prolonging military action," Peskov told a news briefing.

Zelenskyy told the leaders of the Group of Seven most advanced economies in a video message on Monday that allies needed to provide more weapons and financial assistance to his country and Russia needed to withdraw troops in order for Ukraine to have a chance for peace.

