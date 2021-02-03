UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Says Unaware About Any Reaction From Putin On Court Decision On Navalny

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:36 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Says Unaware About Any Reaction From Putin on Court Decision on Navalny

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday he did not know of any reaction from President Vladimir Putin regarding the court decision on Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday he did not know of any reaction from President Vladimir Putin regarding the court decision on Alexey Navalny.

"I am not aware of any reaction on part of the president," the spokesman said, when asked about the court decision.

On Tuesday, a court in Moscow replaced Navalny's suspended sentence with real time in prison upon the request of the detention authority, according to which he failed to check in with them several times.

More Stories From World

