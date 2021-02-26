UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Says Unaware If US Warned Russia About Washington's Airstrike On Syria

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Says Unaware If US Warned Russia About Washington's Airstrike on Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday he was unaware whether the United States had briefed Russia in advance about its plans to conduct an airstrike in Syria.

"I cannot answer your question, because these contacts happen via the military channels.

I do not have such information. The military is handling the operational matters," Peskov told reporters.

According to Pentagon, the United States hit several buildings on the Iraqi-Syrian border, which it believed to house some Iran-supported armed groups. The Pentagon said the strike was a response to a recent attack on US military in Iraq.

