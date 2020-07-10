- Home
- World
- News
- Kremlin Spokesman Says Unaware of Recently Published Alleged Putin-Poroshenko Conversation
Kremlin Spokesman Says Unaware Of Recently Published Alleged Putin-Poroshenko Conversation
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:23 PM
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, regarding the recently published alleged 2016 conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his then-Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Poroshenko, that he is unaware of the conversation and does not know if the recording is authentic
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, regarding the recently published alleged 2016 conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his then-Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Poroshenko, that he is unaware of the conversation and does not know if the recording is authentic.
A Ukrainian lawmaker on Thursday published purportedly a phone conversation between two leaders.
"As for the published recording, I am not aware of such conversation taking place and I cannot say anything on whether the recording is authentic," Peskov told reporters.