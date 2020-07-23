Kremlin Spokesman Says Unclear If Putin Attends UNGA Session or Records Video Address

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Thursday on the possibility for Russian President Vladimir Putin to record a video address for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying that it is too early to make any plans, since it is not clear yet how Russia will participate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Thursday on the possibility for Russian President Vladimir Putin to record a video address for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying that it is too early to make any plans, since it is not clear yet how Russia will participate.

Under a decision recently approved by the UNGA, global leaders and ministers can submit video addresses that will be broadcast at the UNGA session in September. Reporters asked Peskov whether Putin plans to attend the event or record a video.

"We do not yet understand what our participation will be like in New York. So, it is just impossible to make any plans. When we receive some clarifying information, suggestions will be submitted to the president, but there are no plans at all yet," Peskov explained.