Kremlin Spokesman Says World Facing 'Unprecedented' Emergency Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 13 (Sputnik) - Current global events, which are taking place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, constitute an "unprecedented" emergency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"It is an unprecedented, nonstandard emergency, summing it up," Peskov remarked during an appearance on the Russia-1 broadcaster.

Speaking on Friday, Peskov confirmed that the Russian government currently has no plans to introduce a nationwide lockdown as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

More Stories From World

