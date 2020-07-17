Kremlin Spokesman Sees Early Signs of Russia-US Cooperation Revival Amid Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was noting early signs of the Russian-US cooperation revival amid the coronavirus pandemic, still stressing it is too early to let the guard down.

"There may be expectations that global crises, such as the pandemic, may serve as soil for sprouts of true cooperation, solidarity and mutual assistance. We see some elements, for example, mutual assistance during the pandemic: China helps us and we help China, we help Italians and then they help us, Americans deliver [assistance] to us and we help them.

So, we see the sprouts, and it seems that a better cooperation regime can now be established in some tangible deeds, but this just does not happen," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's AvtoRadio.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed to Washington's escalating conflict with Beijing.

"It is not the best time for Washington to accuse Beijing, but this still happens. It seems we should line up behind the World Health Organization [WHO], which is the only competent body, but the US president signs a decree to withdraw from the WHO ... We should not relax precautions," Peskov added.