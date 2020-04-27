Kremlin Spokesman Sees No Ground for Optimism Regarding Russian-US Relations Improvement

There is no ground for any special optimism regarding the Russian-US relations, since the countries have always cooperated in extreme situations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, adding that the relations have not normalized yet

Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper asked Peskov whether the bilateral relations were improving, given that Russian President Vladimir Putin held several phone conversations with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, prior to the signing of the new OPEC+ oil production cuts deal. The newspaper also recalled how grateful Trump was for Russia's assistance in COVID-19 response.

"I would not be too optimistic. Yes, we cooperate in extreme situations. We cooperate if it is mutually beneficial. But our contacts have never been disrupted in such cases. We maintain cooperation in the space sphere, and there is a dialogue between our military, since they often operate in the same regions and it is necessary to avoid undesired clashes. But let us not forget, that while the US president has provided positive assessments, he has also said that he is a president with the harshest stand on Russia. I believe there is no ground to discuss bilateral relations normalization yet," Peskov said in an interview with the newspaper.