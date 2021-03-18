UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Sees Russia-US Relations As 'Very Poor'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:56 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified the relations between Moscow and Washington as "very poor", also noting that finding ways to mend ties falls outside the Kremlin's mandate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified the relations between Moscow and Washington as "very poor", also noting that finding ways to mend ties falls outside the Kremlin's mandate.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov was invited to Moscow for consultations after US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged election meddling, and also agreed Putin was a "killer.

"

"Our relations are very poor," Peskov said at a briefing.

Asked about possible ways to improve the relations, Peskov said reporters should ask someone else about it.

