Kremlin Spokesman Surprised at US Claims Russia Should Pay Price

PETROPAVLOVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed on Thursday his bewilderment at Washington's desire to make Russia "pay a price".

"This is their favorite expression. Sometimes it seems they want Russia to pay a price just for the mere fact of its existence," Peskov said, as aired by Russia's Channel One.