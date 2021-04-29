UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Surprised At US Claims Russia Should Pay Price

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:55 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Surprised at US Claims Russia Should Pay Price

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed on Thursday his bewilderment at Washington's desire to make Russia "pay a price"

PETROPAVLOVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed on Thursday his bewilderment at Washington's desire to make Russia "pay a price".

"This is their favorite expression. Sometimes it seems they want Russia to pay a price just for the mere fact of its existence," Peskov said, as aired by Russia's Channel One.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Price April

Recent Stories

Woman in German custody over killings at disabled ..

3 minutes ago

PWDP approves 14 projects costing Rs.34.14 billion ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media to air EAD&#039;s new documentary: ..

13 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

24 minutes ago

UN Elsie Initiative Fund launches second programmi ..

28 minutes ago

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.