UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Suspends Traditional Briefings Due To Preparations For Putin's Presser

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:02 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Suspends Traditional Briefings Due to Preparations for Putin's Presser

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that he would not hold his traditional briefings for reporters during the next two days due to preparations for the annual big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that he would not hold his traditional briefings for reporters during the next two days due to preparations for the annual big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Thursday.

Peskov's briefings for reporters are traditionally held every weekday in the format of conference calls.

"We are preparing for the press conference," Peskov said, when asked to comment on the suspension of his briefings.

Putin's press conference will include answers to citizens' questions, which are sent to the president directly. Putin will be speaking from his residence via a video conference.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

S. Korea to Buy 12 Sikorsky Helicopters to Boost A ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Congratulates Biden on Winning ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Says Opposed to Treaty on the Prohibition of ..

3 minutes ago

All Russia's Regions Started Vaccination Against C ..

3 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Bahraini King on National ..

18 minutes ago

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turk ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.