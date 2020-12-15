Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that he would not hold his traditional briefings for reporters during the next two days due to preparations for the annual big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Thursday

Peskov's briefings for reporters are traditionally held every weekday in the format of conference calls.

"We are preparing for the press conference," Peskov said, when asked to comment on the suspension of his briefings.

Putin's press conference will include answers to citizens' questions, which are sent to the president directly. Putin will be speaking from his residence via a video conference.