Kremlin Spokesman Tells CNN Putin 'Willing to Negotiate' on Security Guarantees, Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold talks on security guarantees and the situation around Ukraine.

"First of all, President Putin has always been demanding negotiations and diplomacy...

And actually, he initiated the issue of guarantees of security for the Russian Federation. And Ukraine is just a part of the problem, it's a part of the bigger problem of security guarantees for Russia and of course President Putin is willing to negotiate," Peskov told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen late on Monday.