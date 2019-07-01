Kremlin Spokesman to Find Out If Putin Plans to Invite Pope Francis to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged to find out whether Russian President Vladimir Putin plans, during his upcoming visit to the Vatican, to invite Pope Francis to Russia.

Holy See spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said June 6 Pope Francis would receive Putin in the Vatican on July 4. The Kremlin then confirmed the report.

"I'm still not ready to answer the question... I will find out until tomorrow," Peskov told reporters.