PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, July 4 (Sputnik) - A US president cannot just call for good ties with Russia and has to contend with the opinions of political elites who do not want a constructive relationship with Moscow, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin, said.

"Unfortunately, a US president cannot say, we need to build good ties with Russia," Peskov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

A US president has to face "a hurdle in the form of other branches of power" and "the opinion of the political elites at home, which do not allow for any constructive approach to Russia," Peskov said

"At most, we are hearing that 'we will talk to Russia where we think necessary, and, most importantly, we'll punish them if we have to.' We keep hearing this rhetoric," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that it is "simply impossible in the US to talk about a good relationship with Russia."