UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Vows To Read Media Report About Extrajudicial Executions In Chechnya

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Vows to Read Media Report About Extrajudicial Executions in Chechnya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he intended to read a recent publication of Novaya Gazeta about extrajudicial executions in Russia's Chechnya.

On Monday, Novaya Gazeta released the publication, which allegedly contains evidence of extrajudicial executions in the North Caucasian republic in 2017.

"I cannot answer your question, because I have not read this material. So I can't say if it came as a surprise or not. I just don't know ... I will definitely read it, but until now I have not had the opportunity to read it," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin was surprised by this publication.

Peskov noted that such materials are in the competence of law enforcement agencies, and expressed hope that they managed to read them.

Related Topics

Russia 2017

Recent Stories

England 'outplayed' by India but still have hope: ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Wait for US Forever to Define Its ..

3 minutes ago

Economic, commercial activities in UAE continue po ..

27 minutes ago

NAB Chairman's video scandal: Tayyeba Gul, Farooq ..

28 minutes ago

Parliamentary leader condemns arrest of Haleem Adi ..

3 minutes ago

First lady participates in tree plantation activit ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.