Kremlin Spokesman Vows to Read Media Report About Extrajudicial Executions in Chechnya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he intended to read a recent publication of Novaya Gazeta about extrajudicial executions in Russia's Chechnya.

On Monday, Novaya Gazeta released the publication, which allegedly contains evidence of extrajudicial executions in the North Caucasian republic in 2017.

"I cannot answer your question, because I have not read this material. So I can't say if it came as a surprise or not. I just don't know ... I will definitely read it, but until now I have not had the opportunity to read it," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin was surprised by this publication.

Peskov noted that such materials are in the competence of law enforcement agencies, and expressed hope that they managed to read them.