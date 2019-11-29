UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Warns Against Attempts To 'Drift' Away From Law On Donbas Special Status

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Warns Against Attempts to 'Drift' Away From Law on Donbas Special Status

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow was against attempts to "drift" away from the law on the special status of the Donbas region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow was against attempts to "drift" away from the law on the special status of the Donbas region.

"The law on special status is an integral part of several agreements. The decision, let's say, to drift toward some other document is fraught with very great difficulties, the consequences of which are unlikely to be predicted for the settlement process," Peskov told reporters.

The law on the special status of Donbas was adopted by the Ukrainian parliament in 2014, but was never enacted.

In fall 2018, the parliament extended it until the end of 2019.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government. A ceasefire deal between the warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament France Germany Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Independence 2018 2019 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Sajjal and Ahad Raza to marry in 2020

48 seconds ago

Fear in Burewala after two minor girls raped and m ..

13 minutes ago

A world united by optimism and collaboration: 1,00 ..

31 minutes ago

Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

34 minutes ago

Students protest for revival of students’ unions ..

55 minutes ago

Berlin's Schoenefeld Airport Operation Suspended a ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.