Kremlin Spokesman Warns Against Attempts to 'Drift' Away From Law on Donbas Special Status

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow was against attempts to "drift" away from the law on the special status of the Donbas region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow was against attempts to "drift" away from the law on the special status of the Donbas region.

"The law on special status is an integral part of several agreements. The decision, let's say, to drift toward some other document is fraught with very great difficulties, the consequences of which are unlikely to be predicted for the settlement process," Peskov told reporters.

The law on the special status of Donbas was adopted by the Ukrainian parliament in 2014, but was never enacted.

In fall 2018, the parliament extended it until the end of 2019.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government. A ceasefire deal between the warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.